This Is How Much More Americans Are Paying for Groceries Due to Concerns About Inflation.

Inflation is wreaking havoc on Americans’ wallets, reducing their purchasing power at the grocery store compared to a year earlier, with average beef costs rising by $1.35 per pound.

Food costs have been rising since the spring, with the Consumer Price Index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rising 11.9 percent from October 2020 to November 2020. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) tracks changes in the average prices people pay for a basket of items, so a rising CPI suggests that $20 spent at the grocery shop in October of this year didn’t stretch as far as it did last year.

The most dramatic price increase was in beef, which increased by 20.1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, Americans paid $1.35 more per pound for beef this year than they did last year.

According to USDA data, the highest per-pound increase was seen in USDA choice boneless sirloin steak, which is now $2.73 more per pound than it was last year.

Because steaks have a much higher price increase than other cuts of beef, buyers may prefer to buy a beef roast or ground beef instead. Ground beef showed the smallest rise in price per pound, at $0.69.

President Joe Biden recognized that inflation had risen in the previous month and that price hikes were hurting “Americans’ wallets.” President Barack Obama, who ran on a platform of advocating for the middle class, called reversing the trend a “high priority” for his administration, although he didn’t specifically mention growing food prices, instead focused on rising energy expenses.

“We still have work to do,” Biden added, “but there is no doubt that the economy is recovering and is in far better shape today than it was a year ago.”

According to the research released on Wednesday, Americans have witnessed average price rises for pork, chicken, eggs, and milk, in addition to beef. Pork prices were up by $0.55 per pound on average, with a $1.60 increase for a pound of bacon. Chicken prices increased by only $0.13 per pound, a figure that was tempered by the lower cost of a fresh, entire chicken.

