This Is How Breast Implants from a 46-Year-Old Woman Look After They’ve Been Removed

We’re used to seeing countdowns to nose jobs and the aftermath of Brazilian butt lifts on “SurgeryTok,” but one cosmetic surgeon has shared something a little different: breast implants that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Dr. Richard Brown, as @therealtiktokdoc, chronicled the state of a pair of 1970s silicone implants he removed from a patient, and they don’t look good.

In the video, titled “46 [year old]implants,” he says, “These are a set of implants I removed yesterday that were inserted in 1974, when I was four years old.”

On a silver plate, the “silicone implants with first-generation silicone inside” appeared mushy and shapeless. According to an on-screen caption, surgeons are now employing fifth-generation silicone.

Brown said, “I don’t know why this one is discolored,” pointing out that one implant was significantly yellower than the other. As he peeled away the outer layer, he added, “You can see the outer shell did peel away.”

“They aren’t ruptured, but when I touch them, I get silicone bleed, which is when the silicone bleeds through the shell over time,” Brown explained. As he touched the implant, the footage showed it clinging to his hand.

“When I grabbed this up to try to tear it apart, it still didn’t tear when I tugged on it rather forcefully,” she says.

Implants do not have a set expiration date, but they often last 10 to 20 years. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, they should not be called “lifetime devices.”

“On average, today’s implants are designed to last more than a decade, with the danger of rupture increasing by 1% each year,” according to the ASPS website. As a result, the older your implants are, the more likely they are to rupture or cause other issues.

“Breast implants can last for 20 years or more in many circumstances. Every patient is unique, and the longevity of your implants will be determined by your body and how you care for them.”

