This Is How a 550-pound Giant Tortoise Compares to a Human.

People are shocked to learn how large giant tortoises are after viewing a 550-pound reptile in comparison to a human.

After being published on Twitter on Wednesday, a video of the colossal beast on its way to lunch generated a stir online.

The caption explains that the two are Aldabra tortoises, technically known as Aldabrachelys gigantea, with Tank being the larger of the two.

The vegetarians travel at a tortoise’s pace, but their enormity isn’t appreciated until they pass an adult lady, whose shells are huge enough for her to sit on.

That’s hardly surprising considering Tank is 56 years old and weighs 550 pounds (lbs), while his companion Orville is 114 years old at the time of filming.

A third giant tortoise, Samson, a sprightly 31, is already eating on lunch in the backdrop, which is where the herbivores are heading.

The video was recorded at Reptile Gardens in South Dakota and has received over half a million views on Twitter. The 39-second short, which was shot in 2019, has over 11 million views on YouTube and can be viewed here.

“Vroom!” says the caption. When our Aldabra tortoises (Aldabrachelys gigantea) see that food is ready, they move the fastest.

“These enormous tortoises are found only on the Aldabra atoll, which is part of the Seychelles archipelago off Madagascar’s northern coast. Males can reach lengths of almost 4 feet. Females are substantially smaller than males.

Tank, the one closest to the camera, weighs 550 pounds and is 56 years old this year. Orville, the tortoise next to him, moves pretty well for a 114-year-old tortoise! Samson, 31, is already chewing on lettuce near the food pile.”

The shelter refers to the trio as their “most popular animal inhabitants.” According to National Geographic, the species can live to be 175 years old, the oldest ever reported, and weigh up to 573 pounds.

Reptile Gardens' public relations director, John Brockelsby, speculated on why the tortoises live so long: "These gentle giants are devout vegetarians, with no fat or cholesterol in their diets." They move at a glacial pace and are unaffected by stress.