This is a first: an owl and a turtle are stuck together, according to animal rescuers.

On July 12, Deputy Animal Control Officer Ryan Robinson of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia (AWLA) responded to a call from a resident about an owl having trouble flying. He discovered that the owl’s talon had become clamped around a turtle’s shell, effectively conjoining the two animals.

Back at AWLA headquarters, Robinson and Jennifer Toussaint, Chief of Animal Control, inspected the animals’ health. Toussaint has worked with AWLA since 2012 and in her current post since 2016. She received the 2017 Virginia Animal Control Association’s Dr. Kent Roberts Award for Animal Control Officer of the Year. According to her AWLA biography, she is a specialist in humane urban wildlife management approaches and has published much on the issue. However, she, like Robinson, had never encountered a situation like this before. “This was a first for our Animal Control team,” the official AWLA account tweeted on July 13.

While that was a first for AWLA, it isn’t the first time that completely distinct creatures’ fates (or, in this case, body parts) have become linked by happenstance. When firemen were called to rescue a German shepherd from a culvert in California in 2019, they discovered Taylor had a companion: a 70-pound tortoise named Godzilla. Last month, a man went viral after he fed pizza to a squirrel and a raccoon who were stranded together on a channel sign in the middle of a river. Finally, an extremely venomous eastern brown snake, along with several crickets and other insects, was recently discovered glued to an adhesive mouse trap.

A masked Toussaint carefully removes the owl and the turtle out of a pine-green carrier in a TikTok movie of the inspection. The two appear to be quite peaceful, wrapped in a yellow towel. According to WJLA, once Toussaint completes the examination, she and Robinson carefully separate the two animals by dislodging the owl’s talon from the turtle’s carapace [top shell]and plastron [bottom shell]. Toussaint appears, wielding a small, delicate pair of silver scissors. This is a condensed version of the information.