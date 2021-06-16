This graph compares the minimum wage to the cost of living in each state.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, and it has remained unchanged since 2009. The purchasing power of the existing wage is eroding due to inflation. According to research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the average living wage today is $16.54, which is defined as an income level that provides basic shelter and food while keeping a person over the poverty line.

Naturally, what constitutes a livable income is determined by the cost of living, which is often determined by geography. The Northeast, Hawaii, Alaska, and the West Coast were the most expensive places to reside in 2020, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Southern and Midwestern states were the least expensive.

Stacker used the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator to compare the cost of living in each state and Washington, D.C. to the minimum wage. The tool combines child care, food, housing, and other living expenses into a living wage based on the size of the family. The calculation assumes that all adults work full-time for the statistics selected (2,080 hours a year). As of 2020, the data is current.

Low wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute, are particularly damaging to workers of color. A $15 minimum wage would mean an increase in wages for 31% of African Americans and 26% of Latinos. In 2019, the Congressional Budget Office calculated that a $15 per hour wage would increase wages for 17 million workers while also costing 1.3 million jobs. Major business groups, as well as Republicans who have stalled legislative Democrats’ attempt to raise the national minimum wage to $15, have opposed the idea.

As the federal government remains stalled, individual states are moving forward. California was the first state to raise the minimum to $15 an hour (by 2023). In states with their own minimum wage laws, workers have a right to the higher of the two established wages.

Keep reading to see how the minimum wage in your home state compares to the cost of living.

Alabama

Minimum wage: $7.25 ($15,080 annual)

Living wage for: — 1 adult: $13.77 ($6.52 difference) . This is a brief summary.