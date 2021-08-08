This Future 9/11 Hijacker Paid for Practice Flight Time with Cash and a VISA Card.

Marwan Al-Shehhi pays for 70 minutes of flight time on a single-engine Piper Warrior plane at Kemper Aviation in Lantana, Florida, on August 8, 2001. On the 28th and 30th of July, he went to the private flight school for ground and in-flight instruction, paying with cash or his VISA debit card each time.

Al-Shehhi, a UAE citizen who would later fly United Airlines Flight 175 into the World Trade Center’s south tower in New York, was the youngest of the four pilots and one of three members of the so-called “Hamburg Four.” On May 29, 2000, he flew from Brussels to Newark and was accepted to the United States as a tourist for six months. The Days Inn Hotel in New York was indicated as his intended address. The next day, he went to the Greenpoint Bank on 1200 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan to buy $2,000 in American Express travelers’ checks, and on June 3, he hooked up with Mohammed Atta, the 9/11 plot’s US-based mastermind, who had arrived in Newark via Prague.

Since 1999, when they met, Al-Shehhi and Atta had been inseparable, and they had both started their journeys in Hamburg, Germany. The young Emirati, a sergeant in the UAE Armed Forces, had arrived in the country two years prior at the age of 18 on a government-funded engineering scholarship. Before going to the Technical University of Hamburg-Harburg, he attended a language institute in Bonn. That’s where he met Atta and began visiting the al Quds mosque, where he also met the other two Hamburg Four, Ziad Jarrah and Ramzi Bin al-Shibh. Over time, al-Shehhi dropped out of school, became increasingly interested in radical causes, and grew closer to Atta. He was discharged from the UAE armed forces on April 1, 2000, for “the crime of desertion.”

Al-Shehhi and Atta relocated to Florida, shared a home, and enrolled at the same flying school in Venice. Despite the excitement, they led ordinary lives in America, renting flats and houses, purchasing a car, and attending school. This is a condensed version of the information.