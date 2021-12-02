‘This Escalated Very Quickly,’ according to over 200 children involved in a trampoline park brawl.

According to Fox 13 News, about 200 children were involved in a trampoline park “brawl” over the weekend.

Sandra Bermudez told the source that she was with her 9-year-old son at a Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Tampa, Florida, when the brawl broke out.

“They were all having a good time until this lady yelled, ‘Oh my God,’ and I turn around to see them fighting on the right side,” Bermudez explained.

She grabbed her phone and began recording right away.

“This got out of hand really quickly,” she stated of the altercation.

A mob of children can be seen jumping over railings and pushing each other in Bermudez’s footage, which was obtained by Fox 35 News and can be viewed here. The children are eventually escorted outside by security, but the brawl continues outside.

Bermudez told Fox 13 that her son was unharmed, and that the incident served as a learning experience for her.

“I tried to use it as a chance to teach him that the first thing you should do if anything like this happens again is withdraw yourself away from the mob,” she said.

Following last month’s Astroworld disaster, in which ten people died as a result of a crowd surge, NPR spoke with research scientist Mehdi Moussad, who offered helpful advice for anyone trapped in a risky crowd.

First and foremost, Moussad said that a person should leave the throng if they begin to feel uncomfortable. However, if someone is unable to flee, there are a few options for ensuring survival.

“You’ll be fine if you can keep enough room for yourself to breathe. Hold your arms out in front of you, directly in front of your chest “he stated “In this posture, you’d have just enough space to push for half a centimeter or a centimeter—enough for you to keep breathing.” Moussad also stressed the importance of staying on one’s feet and avoiding solid objects such as walls when in crowds.

People in large crowds should also refrain from pushing. They should instead “move with the crowd.” “Don’t push back if you’re being pushed. Don’t add to the amplitude of this wave. Just go with the flow, says the narrator “he suggested

