Third Stimulus Check: Three Reasons Why It Won’t Work

While there is widespread public support for more stimulus checks, the current economic climate and the state of the COVID-19 fight make another round highly unlikely.

A petition advocating for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks has gathered 2.5 million signatures, and some senators have already expressed support for regular payments, including Vice President Kamala Harris when she was a senator.

However, while some politicians have shown support for further stimulus checks, others, particularly in the Republican Party, are wary of increasing spending.

For example, the most recent round of stimulus checks was part of the American Rescue Plan, which was only approved after reconciliation. No Republican legislators voted in favor of the bill’s passing.

This website examines three major reasons why more checks may not be sent.

Recovery of the Economy

Previous spending packages reached previously unheard-of levels in the face of a similarly unheard-of economic condition. Businesses suffered greatly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s lockdowns, with job numbers plunging as a result.

Figures, on the other hand, are beginning to show signs of improvement. In June’s jobs report, for example, nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000, despite the fact that the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%. That’s still a far cry from the pandemic’s peak of 14.7 percent.

Economists have also expected a "hiring boom."

This likelihood reduces the case for more checks, as do many economic estimates of a strong run of GDP growth in the United States as it emerges from the pandemic. The economy is once again moving in the right path.

Vaccine Distribution

The vaccine deployment has been a crucial component in the progressive return to normalcy. While commenting on the June jobs data, President Joe Biden alluded to this.

Last Friday, he stated, “This is unprecedented success, lifting our economy out of the worst crisis in a century, fueled in part by our tremendous progress in vaccinating our nation and pushing back the pandemic.”

Biden fell short of his goal of 70% of persons receiving one vaccination dosage by July 4. Nonetheless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67.1 percent of persons over the age of 18 in the United States have received one dose.

As with variants, the country continues to move with care.