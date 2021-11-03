Thieves Target Shipping Containers in America’s Ports Due to a Backlog

During a severe backlog at ports across the country, thieves have started targeting cargo containers being hauled by trains in Los Angeles.

Thousands of boxes strewn across the railroad tracks at Valley Boulevard and North Mission Road in Lincoln Park, where they were previously being kept aboard Union Pacific trains while they waited to enter the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

According to NBC, where the boxes have been discarded, there are homeless encampments on both sides of the railway tracks.

Union Pacific confirmed that it is aware of the thefts and is cooperating with local authorities. According to reports, city officials are considering relocating some of the containers to vacant properties in Wilmington to help avoid repeat thefts.

Officials have struggled to remove cargo backlogs at ports, causing supply lines to be affected. At the start of the week, 77 container ships were anchored off the coast, waiting to offload their cargo.

“The more the supply chain as a whole gets backed up, the more cargo you’ll have hanging around.” And that opens the door to more crimes,” Scott Cornell, a crime and theft specialist at Travelers Insurance, told CBS MoneyWatch.

President Joe Biden announced in October that the Port of Los Angeles would begin working 24 hours a day to help resolve supply chain concerns, after the Port of Long Beach’s announcement a few weeks earlier.

The ports, on the other hand, believe they won’t be able to function 24 hours a day until trucking companies and warehouses ramp up their operations.

“The twenty-four/seven system,” Biden added, “is what most of the world’s leading countries already run on, except us, until now.”

“By being open seven days a week, during the night and on weekends, the Port of Los Angeles will be open for an additional 60 hours every week.”

“This will nearly quadruple the amount of hours the port is available for commerce compared to earlier this year.” That means more hours for personnel who transfer cargo from ships to trucks and railcars to get it to its final destination.” This was confirmed by a port official to NBC. This is a condensed version of the information.