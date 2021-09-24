Thieves attempting to rob an Amazon truck were stopped by a witness who barred them from entering.

Two robbers attempting to loot an Amazon delivery vehicle in Houston, Texas were stopped by a witness who prevented them from leaving a driveway.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

“In North Houston, suspects rob a delivery driver of his van, and as the suspects were ready to drive away, a neighbor witnessed the incident and used his own vehicle to block the suspects from leaving,” the agency said in a tweet.

Culprits robbed a delivery driver of his van in North Houston, and as the suspects were ready to drive away, a neighbor saw the crime and used his own car to stop them. After that, the disgruntled suspects escape empty-handed. See the full story here: https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/JOzvs187eu

— September 24, 2021, Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery)

According to officials, the event occurred on June 9 at around 12:45 p.m. local time at a home in Houston’s 200 block of Garrotsville.

The two robbers can be seen sprinting toward an Amazon delivery vehicle parked in a driveway when the footage begins. The suspects, who are both wearing protective face masks, are then seen inside the delivery truck on film.

According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, the delivery man “said that as he exited his van to deliver a package, two individuals ran up to him.” One of the male suspects, who had his hands in his pockets, warned the delivery driver he had a pistol, causing him to “back away from his car.”

As the video progresses, a witness can be seen driving behind the delivery truck, attempting to prevent it from departing.

The suspects got inside the van and began backing it up, according to the news release. “A neighbor saw the heist taking place and blocked the vehicle in the driveway, stopping it from leaving.”

One of the robbers exits the truck and runs for the driver’s side door at the end of the footage. While there is no sound in the footage, it looks like one of the criminals is attempting to drag the other out of the delivery truck once they notice they are being followed. This is a condensed version of the information.