‘They Were Spying On Us’: Amazon and Walmart Use Surveillance Technology to Dismantle Labor Unions

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

An old housekeeper at a former hotel in Long Beach, California, that was being used to confine patients with COVID-19, tested positive for the virus and died in January, during the height of the outbreak. As a result, the Southern California hotel workers’ union filed a complaint with the state and the National Labor Relations Board, stating that the hotel had failed to follow pandemic safety measures. Hotel employees met on a daily basis to review their health, the safety issue, and plan how to handle their problems with Holliday’s Helping Hands, the business that had been hired by Los Angeles County to administer the facility.

“We noticed that managers of the corporation had burst into the meeting—they had crashed our Zoom conference,” Lorena Lopez, a director of organizing with UNITE HERE Local 11, remembers during a Zoom call set up by union representatives and employees who had created a worker organizing committee. “Workers became agitated and turned off their cameras so they wouldn’t be recognized. I was in charge of the meeting and requested that everyone there identify themselves. The company, on the other hand, declined.” During the meeting, a member of the cleaning crew offered to be the group’s spokeswoman. According to Lopez, the following day, this employee was addressed by management and persuaded to resign.

“They were eavesdropping on us,” she claims, “and it was easy to do using Zoom.” The corporation agreed to post leaflets reminding employers of their right to unionize as part of a settlement deal with the NLRB, and promised not to ask them about organizing efforts or monitor their Zoom meetings. The company’s counsel did not respond to demands for comment.

Workplace monitoring, which was already common in the United States before the pandemic, has grown much more common as businesses strive to enforce public health regulations and monitor distant workers. According to Gartner data, 60 percent of large firms utilize workplace monitoring systems, which is twice as many as before the pandemic. Coworker.org, a labor research organization, recently gathered a database of over 550 commercially accessible “small tech” goods and issued a study explaining potential risks and benefits. This is a condensed version of the information.