‘They Never Delivered,’ says Adam Schiff of Republicans’ infrastructure promises under Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff highlighted the lack of equivalent policies passed under Donald Trump’s presidency after the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program.

“For four years, Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress declared ‘infrastructure week,'” Schiff, a member of Congress from California’s 28th District, said on Facebook. “They vowed to spend a significant amount of money on roads, bridges, and highways. And they never came through. That is exactly what we did. That’s a Major F-ing Deal.” Schiff used the phrase “infrastructure week” in reference to a running joke that began during Trump’s presidency. Despite the fact that the Trump administration never developed any significant legislation that received significant congressional backing, officials would frequently mention that a specific week was themed after “infrastructure.”

The frequency with which Trump’s multiple “infrastructure weeks” were derailed by the former president’s scandals became well-known.

Biden took a swipe at his predecessor in his own speech celebrating the passage of a crucial portion of his program.

During a press conference on Saturday, the president joked, “Finally, infrastructure week.” “I’m overjoyed to announce infrastructure week.” Schiff’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

On Friday, Schiff was one of the House lawmakers who voted in support of the bill, which passed 228-206. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of West Virginia, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and Don Young of Ariz. were among the 13 Republican lawmakers who broke ranks to vote in favor of the bill.

Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were among the six Democratic progressives who voted no.

Progressives had attempted to link the infrastructure package to the Build Back Better legislation, and they had a particularly tense relationship with moderate Senators Joe Manchin and Tim Kaine. This is a condensed version of the information.