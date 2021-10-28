‘They Come for You,’ Elon Musk says of billionaire tax plans.

Elon Musk has slammed the Democrats’ plan to impose a new annual tax on billionaires’ unrealized capital gains to help fund the massive social and climate funding package that lawmakers want to complete this week.

The announcement was made by senior Democrats on Sunday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan, which is being considered by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), would affect anyone with $1 billion in assets or who had reported at least $100 million in income for three years.

This would effect the wealthiest 0.0002 percent of taxpayers, or less than 1,000 people, but Democrats want to raise $200-250 billion in taxes over ten years.

Exactly. They eventually run out of other people’s money and come after you.

October 26, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

On Twitter, Musk, the world’s richest man, expressed his displeasure with the suggestions.

The millionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was reacting to a tweet from Rick McCracken, a blockchain developer and engineer.

McCracken said on Twitter: “Here is an example of a courteous and diplomatic letter form I created for USA people opposed to Senator @RonWyden’s unrealized capital gains tax proposal. You can either use this or create and publish your own. It is critical that you write to your elected representatives. @JeffBezos @elonmusk cc:” The template, which is intended to be delivered to a member of Congress, asks them to vote against Wyden’s tax proposal.

“Although the idea is aimed at billionaires rather than me, elected officials have a history of expanding the scope of new levies. Any increased unrealized capital gains taxes, I believe, will gradually trickle down to middle-class retirement accounts over the following few years. It will begin with billionaires, then move on to millionaires, and finally, small investors, maybe within a decade.” “While primary residences and 401(k) plan holdings appear to be exempt, the Wyden proposal moves a step closer to putting an unrealized capital gains tax on the average investor.” Musk responded, ” “Yes, exactly. They eventually run out of other people’s money and come after you.” Musk’s team has been contacted by Washington Newsday for further information on the tax plans.

