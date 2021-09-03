They claim Biden did not visit the Tree of Life Synagogue after the mass shooting.

President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that he spent time at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following the deadly mass shooting there in 2018, but the synagogue’s leadership denies that he did.

During a virtual call with Jewish leaders ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday next week, Biden made the comment. The president expressed worry over antisemitism and prejudice towards minorities, and then referenced a planned visit to the Tree of Life synagogue.

“I remember spending time at the—you know, the Tree of Life Synagogue, speaking with the—just—just it’s it’s astonishing these things are occurring in America,” the president continued. This was a clear reference to the deadly shooting at the worship center on October 27, 2018, in which 11 people were killed by an alleged white supremacist terrorist.

Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life Synagogue, told the New York Post after the president’s statements that Biden had not visited the synagogue in nearly three years since the antisemitic attack. When asked if Biden had visited at any point—even before leaving office when he was only the former vice president and later a Democratic presidential candidate—Feige reportedly said “no.”

This website reached out to the White House and Kevin Feige for more information, but did not receive a response right away. The White House did not respond to calls for comment from the New York Post and CNN, respectively.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale stated that the news organization was unable to locate any stories or proof to back up the president’s claim that he visited the synagogue. In the aftermath of the tragic attack, Dale said it’s unknown whether Biden called or communicated with Tree of Life leaders or members.

Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, is accused of carrying out the mass shooting, which left six people injured. Bowers has pled “not guilty” despite being shot many times and being apprehended by police at the site. The alleged mass shooter has been charged with over 60 federal crimes and is facing over 30 charges in state court in Pennsylvania.

