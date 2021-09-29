These Popular Films Featured 6 Real Houses.

Movies have a curious way of sticking with moviegoers long after the credits have rolled. Fans may wish to go even further and visit, or even live in, the locations of their favorite movies.

The 1836 mansion that inspired the horror film The Conjuring is on the market in Rhode Island, according to reports. Despite the fact that the mansion is said to be haunted, it is currently on the market for $1.2 million, according to this website.

While not every house in your favorite movie is for sale, or even an actual property, these six are.

The Haunting

The events depicted in the 2013 film were inspired by this mansion, which is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island. The Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the estate, says the occurrences featured in the film had been corroborated by paranormal researchers, as previously reported by This website. With a $1.2 million asking price, purchasers will acquire not only the house but also the eight acres of land it stands on.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a comedy film directed by Ferris Bueller.

Despite the fact that some of the popular 1980s film was shot in California, the house where Ferris’ best friend Cameron lives was actually located in the Chicago suburbs, where the movie is set. According to Curbed Chicago, the house sold for $1.06 million in 2014 after being on the market for five years. The modern-looking glass and steel mansion from the scene where Cameron’s father’s red Ferrari crashes through the glass window will be remembered by fans.

Twilight

Twilight has two real residences in Oregon, one of which is included in the vampire romance. The Cullens’ modern home is a famous tourist attraction, though it is not presently on the market, according to Zillow. However, mega-fans can rent the house where Bella Swan and her father lived on Airbnb. The five-bedroom house rents for up to $450 a night and is fully booked for the coming year, according to the listing. Bookings are accepted a year in advance, and the hosts open up bookings for the following year on the first of each month.

In Seattle, you can’t sleep.

