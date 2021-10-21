These nine Republicans voted to impeach Trump ally Steve Bannon.

After Steve Bannon failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, nine House Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in approving a criminal referral against him.

Last Monday, Bannon’s lawyer told a House subcommittee that his client will ignore the subpoena, citing former President Donald Trump’s executive privilege claims. Following Bannon’s failure to appear before the House select committee, the members unanimously decided on Tuesday to hold him in contempt and report him to the FBI. On Thursday, the subject was brought before the full House of Representatives, where it was passed 229-202.

Along with 220 Democrats, Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and John Katko of New York voted in favor of the bill.

The 10 House Republicans that voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment for inciting his followers to storm the US Capitol on January 6 included Kinzinger, Cheney, Meijer, Upton, Gonzalez, Herrera Beutler, and John Katko. The lone House member who did not vote was Republican Representative Greg Pence of Indiana, who is the brother of Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence.

“Mr. Bannon’s willful disregard for the select committee subpoena demonstrates his utter contempt for the American people’s right to know how the attacks on January 6 came about,” Kinzinger, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics and a member of the House select committee, told the House during debate ahead of the vote.

“No one, and I repeat, no one, is above the law, and we need to hear from him,” the Republican said.

Cheney, the vice-chair of the House select committee, said earlier on Thursday that Bannon’s and Trump’s efforts to hinder the probe show they’re worried about what it might discover.

“However, Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s privilege claims appear to show one thing: They suggest that President Trump was intimately involved in the design and execution of January 6th,” Cheney stated, according to CNN.

“And we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” she promised.

Meijer announced his vote on Twitter, writing: This is a condensed version of the information.