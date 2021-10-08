These Media Personalities Have Quit Their Jobs Due to the Vaccine Mandate.

Several media figures have resigned as a result of the coronavirus vaccine regulations.

Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in late August, many firms have established such restrictions for employees.

Vaccines, particularly the more virulent Delta version, are highly successful at preventing serious sickness and death from the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of the previous on-air personalities worked for parent company Gray Television’s stations.

With limited exclusions for individuals with severe medical issues or religious objections, the corporation compelled all employees to be completely vaccinated against the virus by October 1 or face firing.

After the policy was publicized, more than 1,000 additional employees elected to get the shot, according to the company. People who were fired or left because they didn’t follow the mandate were also told that they could reapply for jobs at the company in the future.

Gray Television was contacted by Washington Newsday for more information on the overall number of employees fired as a result of the vaccine requirement, but the firm stated that it does not comment on personnel concerns.

Here are several media figures that have resigned or been fired as a result of vaccine mandates.

Bohnak, Karl

Last month, Bohnak, a longtime Michigan weatherman, announced his departure from WLUC-TV after 30 years. Bohnak said in a Facebook post that he was dismissed for failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I was dismissed because I refused to take one of the shots. Many of you have had one of these shots, and you have every right to do so “he penned “It is also my right to select the medical treatment alternatives that I believe are best for me. My body is under my control.” Gray, Meggan The co-host of WLOX’s Good Morning Mississippi departed her job after 18 years on September 30, one day before Gray Television’s vaccine mandate took effect.

Gray explained on Facebook that she decided not to receive the vaccine before the firm required it, in part because she had already contracted and survived a case of the virus. “I tried everything I could to keep my work,” she added, “even promising to be tested on a weekly basis.” This is a condensed version of the information.