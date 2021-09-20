These Items Cannot Be Added to Your Drinks by Starbucks Employees.

People obsess over colorful concoctions from “hidden” menus, and the demand for Instagrammable cocktails shows no signs of abating.

Starbucks, one of the most well-known coffee companies, is at the forefront of the trend, with customers proudly flaunting their custom blends on social media.

While personalizing your drink is nothing new, it appears that there are a few things you can’t put in your Frappuccino.

Food appears to be off-limits, even if purchased from a store, so any aspirations of a coffee-and-cake combo or a chocolate brownie mocha are out the window.

The baked goods section, which includes muffins, scones, brownies, cookies, pies, and even tarts, cannot be blended, and egg bits, a popular savory breakfast option, are also prohibited.

A representative for the coffee shop clarified what may and cannot be added to a drink.

According to a Starbucks spokeswoman, “food products in store (including baked goods and egg bits) are not authorized additives to blended beverages at Starbucks.”

There are a few exceptions to the rule, such as specific fruits and Evolution Fresh juices, which have already been blended.

That would explain why the famous blueberry muffin Frappuccino, which is made comprised of a grande vanilla bean Frappuccino with one pump of hazelnut syrup, fresh blueberries blended, whipped cream, caramel crunch topping, and a handful of blueberries, has been available.

Baristas may “handcraft blended beverages utilizing components available at Starbucks locations, such as sauces, syrups, espresso, coffee, and tea, Evolution Fresh juices, and bananas and blueberries,” according to the spokesman.

While they didn’t say why, cross-contamination, allergies, and the need for deep-cleaning blenders are assumed to be issues.

People sharing recipes has increased as a result of their capacity to produce unique cocktails, for both positive and negative reasons.

A Starbucks employee just released a video of the “grossest” drink they’ve ever had to create.

