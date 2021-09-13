These five states have the highest number of Mu COVID variant cases.

Following the World Health Organization’s designation of the COVID-19 Mu variation as a “variant of interest” last month, the strain has now been detected in all 50 US states.

Mu, or B.1.621, was first discovered in Columbia in January and has been found in 5,659 sequences around the world. In the United States, 2,436 of these were discovered.

Although the variant is still uncommon, accounting for fewer than 1% of cases in the United States, early research suggests the strain may be more transmissible and vaccine resistant.

According to Outbreak.Info, which leverages data from the GISAID virus reporting network to give open-source data on COVID-19 variants, California has reported the largest number of Mu variant samples in the country, with 432 instances found.

The version featured “key changes linked to enhanced transmissibility and the propensity to avoid antibodies,” according to the L.A. Department of Health, and Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, warned residents to stay watchful against the virus.

In a statement, Dr. Ferrer stated, “The detection of variants like Mu, and the spread of variants across the globe, underscores the necessity for L.A. County people to continue to take measures to safeguard themselves and others.”

The Mu variation has been recorded in 308 cases in Florida, the second-highest incidence in the country.

In light of Mu’s spread across the state, Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida, said he is “extremely concerned.”

“Cases of this variety have been reported across the United States, and it has mutations that signal it has the capacity to effectively battle what our immune systems hurl at it,” he told This website. “If the variant is capable of significantly diminishing the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing the likelihood of serious illness…well, it’s one of those situations we’ve been concerned about.”

New York ranks third in the amount of Mu samples discovered, with 209 cases, as the state continues to grapple with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Dave Chokshi, stated Mu has posed significantly less of a threat to the city than the contagious Delta strain in a speech on September 7.

With 149 Mu cases reported, Alaska ranks fourth. The. This is a condensed version of the information.