These five states have the fewest new COVID cases in the country.

COVID-19 instances are increasing in every state, owing in part to the more virulent Delta form. While conservative southern states and states with huge populations continue to be most hit, which states are seeing the fewest new cases of the virus?

According to CDC data, Vermont is currently trailing the rest of the country, with only 81 new cases in the last week, or 13 cases per 100,000 persons. South Dakota, with 13.1 new cases per 100,000 population, is only slightly behind it.

The fundamental reason for the low case counts in these two states is because they have small populations. With populations of less than 1,000,000 people, Vermont and South Dakota are the second and sixth least populated states or territories, respectively. Only Wyoming has a lower population density than Vermont.

In terms of basic political leanings, however, Vermont and South Dakota are not the same. Vermont is widely considered of as a liberal state, despite its Republican governor, Phil Scott. It has a Democrat lieutenant governor, Molly Gray; a Democrat U.S. House Representative, Peter Welch; and is represented in the United States Senate by Democrat Patrick Leahy and Independent Bernie Sanders, the latter being one of America’s leading progressive voices.

Meanwhile, South Dakota is often regarded as a conservative state, with Republican leadership and representation on all levels. Even while other GOP leaders do the opposite, Governor Kristi Noem has been open in her opposition to increased vaccination messaging. Her state has earned a reputation for having some of the country’s laxest COVID mitigation policies.

Concerning COVID-19, Noem argued that any governor who took a stronger mitigation step would be breaking their oath to the Constitution. “Any governor who shuts down a business might be sued for stealing that business.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, this disparity is supported by vaccination rates. Vermont has the highest vaccination rate of any state, at 68 percent. Only Washington, D.C., with 69 percent, comes close. South Dakota, on the other hand, has a rate of 47 percent, which is lower than the national average of 50 percent.

The following states are at the bottom of the CDC’s list of new cases per 100,000 residents: This is a condensed version of the information.