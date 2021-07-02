These are the states where the COVID Delta Variant is spreading the fastest.

As the extremely contagious Delta variety of COVID-19 spreads across the United States, a few states have been impacted worse than others, raising concerns about a new wave of infections over the Fourth of July weekend.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data from 25 states over a four-week period ending June 5 and found that Missouri, Colorado, and New Jersey have the highest proportions of the Delta variant—or B.1.617.2—at 29.9%, 12.2%, and 10.2%, respectively.

Only states with at least 300 sequences from collected specimens are included in the CDC data. Scientists may use genome sequencing to track how the coronavirus evolves into new variations and how these changes alter its features.

According to data published by The New York Times, 45 percent of residents in Missouri, one of the poorest states in the US, had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccination by July 2. Over half of the populations in Colorado and New Jersey, 58 percent and 63 percent, respectively, have received one treatment.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference on Thursday that the pandemic has made “amazing progress,” with “generally low numbers of infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities.”

“However, when looking at communities state by state and county by county, it is apparent that communities where people are unvaccinated are communities where people are vulnerable,” she said. “All of this is true as we continue to track the hyper-transmissible Delta variant’s spread.”

According to Walensky, the Delta variety is expected to become the second most common in the United States. In the next weeks, she expects it to overtake the Alpha variant, or B.1.1.7.

“Around 25% of all known SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the United States are the Delta variant,” she said. “Nearly one in every two sequences in some parts of the country has the Delta variation.”

“There are vulnerable groups where we are already witnessing spikes in cases and, indeed, hospitalizations as a result of what could be the Delta variant’s dissemination and low vaccination rates in these communities.”

According to Walensky, less than 30% vaccination coverage exists in about 1,000 US counties, mostly in the Southeast and Midwest.

