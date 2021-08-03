These are the five states with the lowest vaccination rates and the highest number of COVID cases.

Vaccination efforts are continuing across the United States, as the Delta variety has caused cases to rise within populations that are largely unvaccinated.

Vaccine apprehension remains considerably more common in conservative-leaning regions, particularly in the South, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Alabama, as it has for some time, has the lowest immunization rate in the US, with only roughly 34% of people fully immunized. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 400 percent in Alabama in late July. In recent weeks, Governor Kay Ivey has been among the prominent Republican leaders in her state who have become increasingly open in their support for immunization.

As her state grappled with low vaccine participation, Ivey noted, “The new cases of COVID are due to unvaccinated folks.” “Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations. People who have not been vaccinated are most likely to die. These people have chosen a miserable life of self-inflicted suffering.”

Ivey, on the other hand, has refrained from granting state-level incentives to encourage vaccines, as other states have done and as President Joe Biden has advocated. As a result, local governments, schools, and institutions must devise their own incentives.

In The Washington Post, Ivey said, “There are many who feel the government should compel the vaccine or that we should incentivize people to take it.” “No matter how many times the media asks, that is not going to happen in my state.”

Following Alabama at the bottom of the vaccination rate chart are Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Mississippi, in that order. All save Wyoming are located in the southern United States, and they are noted for their generally conservative political leanings.

According to the CDC, Louisiana and Arkansas are the only two states or territories in which every county is in the highest possible category for community transmission.

The list of states with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, according to the national health agency’s data, resembles the list of states with the lowest vaccination rates. Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana are the five states in descending order.

In the comparison of these two sets of data, Florida stands out as a noticeable anomaly. Florida’s completely vaccinated percentage is slightly ahead of the national average, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is a condensed version of the information.