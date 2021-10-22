These are the Constitutional Amendments that were never ratified, including one that made divorce illegal.

After been written more than 200 years ago, the Constitution is one of the most famous documents in the world and a living piece of history.

Only 27 amendments have been formally made since it was written in 1878 and confirmed the following year, but more than 10,000 have been proposed over the years.

They date from 1876 to 1971, and the material is thought to be derived from Terry L. Jordan’s The United States Constitution And Fascinating Facts About It.

An attempt is made in 1876 to eliminate the United States Senate.

1876: Religious leaders are barred from holding government positions or collecting public funds.

1878: The presidency should be replaced with a three-member Executive Council.

Renaming the country the “United States of the Earth” in 1893.

The United States Army and Navy are abolished in 1893.

1894: Recognizing that God and Jesus Christ are the supreme authorities in human affairs, as stated in the Constitution.

Making inter-racial marriage illegal in 1912.

Divorce is found to be illegal in 1914.

All actions of war should be put to a national vote, according to 1916. Anyone who voted yes was required to register as a volunteer for US Army duty.

Aiming to limit personal wealth to $1 million in 1933.

1936: An attempt to give the American people a say in whether or not the country should go to war.

The prohibition of intoxication in the United States and all of its territories is enacted in 1938.

1947: An individual’s maximum income tax rate should not exceed 25%.

Citizens’ freedom to distance themselves from others was established in 1948.

1971: Americans should have the unalienable right to a pollution-free environment.

