These are America’s 20 tiniest towns.

New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta are among the most populated cities in the United States, and they are growing in size by the year.

However, many towns in the United States are too small to fill a performance hall.

Hundreds of communities in America have populations of less than a thousand people, and a few have populations in the single digits.

Here are 20 of America’s tiniest communities, where residents may be confident that everyone knows their name.

250 people live in Jemez Springs, New Mexico.

Despite its small population of 250 people, Jemez Springs offers lots to see and do.

The Jemez State Monument is located in the town, which is also adjacent to hot springs and a variety of religious retreats.

The Plains, Virginia has a population of 217 people.

The Plains, located off I-66, has a population of 217 people living in a 0.3-square-mile area.

Despite its small population, the Virginia Gold Cup steeplechase horse race at the Great Meadow attracts 50,000 spectators in early May.

The village used to be home to a restaurant owned by Robert Duvall, who still owns a property north of The Plains.

204 people live in Marklesburg, Pennsylvania.

There are 89 houses and 204 people in Marklesburg. In 1996, the city’s historic district was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

169 people live in Zoar Village, Ohio.

Zoar, in Tuscarawas County, was founded in 1817 by a group of German religious dissenters known as the Society of Separatists of Zoar. It was named after the biblical town Lot and his family fled to after fleeing Sodom.

The 25th President, William McKinley, stayed at the Zoar Hotel and dined on the German cuisine on offer.

In 2016, Zoar was designated as a National Historic Landmark District, and many of the town’s structures have been preserved in their original state.

162 people live in Blackwater, Missouri.

The Blackwater River gives the city its name, and despite its modest population, several of its districts are historical landmarks.

The National Register of Historic Places has included the Blackwater Commercial Historic District, Blackwater Residential Historic District, and Imhoff Archeological Site.

Oatman, Arizona has a population of 128 people.

Oatman originated as a tiny mining community with a population of 3,500 people after a $10 million gold strike in 1915.

After the gold. This is a condensed version of the information.