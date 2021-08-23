These 9 Democrats were thanked by DC’s most powerful corporate lobbying group. Why?.

The small group of conservative Democratic members who have threatened to help Republicans stop Democrats’ budget plan have taken in more than $3 million from pharmaceutical and fossil fuel industry donors who stand to lose money if the plan succeeds.

As the House reconvenes today to begin the budget reconciliation process, nine Democrats have pledged to reject their party’s $3.5 trillion budget bill unless Congress first adopts a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“If the infrastructure package isn’t brought up first, we will vote against a budget resolution,” Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer told the Washington Post last weekend, while the American Prospect reported on Sunday that “several” members have signaled they would back down.

Obstruction from these conservative Democrats in the House of Representatives might detach the infrastructure and budget initiatives from one another. Many feel this would kill the latter by allowing conservative Senate Democrats like Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass the infrastructure bill they want without having to supply the votes needed to pass the much larger and more progressive budget package.

“We would lose leverage if we passed the bipartisan [infrastructure]plan first,” Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY) told the Wall Street Journal.

Carolyn Bordeaux (Ga.), Ed Case (Hawaii), Jim Costa (Calif.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Kurt Schrader (Ore.), and Fileman Vela (Fileman Vela) are the eight Democrats who have promised to obstruct the budget plan alongside Gottheimer (TX). The US Chamber of Commerce, the most powerful corporate lobbying group in Washington, has started airing digital ads congratulating the nine Democrats for their efforts.

President Joe Biden won eight of the nine Democratic seats in Congress, and he supports the reconciliation deal.

Allies of Big Pharma

Many Democratic members, particularly those in critical swing districts, are lobbying for the reconciliation measure to include long-promised legislation that would allow Medicare to utilize its massive purchasing power to negotiate lower prescription medication prices. The pharmaceutical industry has fought hard against the proposal, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will save Medicare $345 billion in prescription expenses.

