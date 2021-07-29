These 5 Things Shouldn’t be Done on Planes, According to a Flight Attendant

When it comes to flying, there are a lot of laws to follow. Some are unstated etiquette norms, while others are for safety, but they were all designed to give passengers the safest and most comfortable journey possible. However, as one flight attendant recently explained, there are some unspoken standards in place to keep passengers safe.

Viewers were astonished when a flight attendant went viral on TikTok after explaining the five things he believes passengers should never do on an airline. Three of the five advice presented in the video were connected to the overall cleanliness of the airplane, which, as many have noted, does not appear to be particularly clean.

The first rule for passengers, according to flight attendant and TikToker Tommy Cimato, is to avoid touching the bathroom flush button with bare hands.

“It’s honestly just incredibly unsanitary and gross,” he explained, “so use a napkin or tissue from the restroom.”

“Don’t forget to drink water,” he warned in his second recommendation.

“For each flight you take, you should have roughly 16 ounces,” he explains.

Of course, one commenter echoed his first rule and stated that she does not drink water on flights solely to avoid having to use the restroom.

She explained, “I don’t drink water before trips to avoid using the [lavatory]on the plane.”

In answer, another commenter said, “Correct.”

Around Cimato’s third tip, in which he advises people not to fall asleep or rest their heads on the windows, things start to fall apart for comments.

“You’re not the only one who’s done that, and you have no idea how many other individuals or children have wiped their hands or other objects all over the window,” he remarked.

He advised passengers not to wear shorts in tip four, for the same reasons he advised against falling asleep on the window.

He explained, “It’s the same thing as the window.” “You can never tell how clean [the seat]will be. So, if you wear pants, you’ll have fewer germs.”

He encouraged passengers to approach flight attendants for assistance with anything, especially reporting feeling ill, in his fifth and last recommendation.

People were shocked to learn that planes are so filthy, especially because the world is still dealing with the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

