These 30 Republicans voted against a bill to improve infrastructure; here’s what it would mean for their states.

Thirty Republican senators voted against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that cleared the Senate on Tuesday, ignoring billions of dollars in benefits for their states.

Many people objected to the price tag or specific items covered in the huge program, which has been praised as a historic effort to address the nation’s decaying infrastructure by President Joe Biden and others.

It includes funding for a variety of key projects, including improvements to federal roadways, bridges, telecommunications, and water infrastructure.

“After years and years and years of ‘Infrastructure Week,’ we’re on the threshold of an infrastructure decade that I genuinely believe will alter America,” Biden said after the Senate voted 69-30 on Tuesday. “I understand that compromise is difficult for both sides, but it is fundamental for a democracy to function.”

All 19 Republican senators voted in favor of the Biden-backed plan, as did all Democratic senators.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has signaled that he will attack those Republicans, and has already chastised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, for backing the bill.

The 30 Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill represent 21 states that stand to benefit from the package’s billions in relief funds. The impartial Congressional Budget Office calculated that the infrastructure plan will add $256 billion to the federal deficit, according to several sources.

All of them are eligible for at least $100 million in funding to enhance broadband connectivity. Here’s what’s in the bill for roads, bridges, and public transportation in their states:

Alabama

Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby, both from Alabama, voted against the infrastructure bill.

Alabama will receive more than $5.4 billion in roadway and bridge renovations under the legislation’s funding mechanism.

According to the National Bridge Inventory report released in March by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), at least 620 bridges in the state are structurally poor. Meanwhile, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates that 11% of Alabama roads are in “poor” condition, costing each driver an average of $434 in repairs every year.

In addition, the law would set aside at least $405 million for the state’s public transit system.

Tuberville accused negotiators of stuffing the measure with “giveaways to big cities and pet projects that have little to do” in a statement about his vote. This is a condensed version of the information.