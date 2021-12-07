These 10 Christmas Plants Could Be Toxic to Your Pet Dog, From Mistletoe to Holly

As you put up the Christmas tree and decorations, your home is likely to be bursting at the seams with fresh plants.

However, as lovely as they may appear, some of them may be poisonous to our pets, with dogs in particular being at risk.

Money.co.uk’s pet insurance specialists have revealed a list of the top 10 plants to be careful of this season.

1. A holiday tree

The classic tree is first on the list, as it is a common sight in many houses. These are usually a variety of pine—if you buy a real one—and while they look and smell lovely, the oil might be harmful to your dog.

“The released oils may induce tongue discomfort as well as stomach problems. If eaten, the prickly aspect of the needle might be dangerous to the lips, throat, and stomach “they stated

Although the specific toxin that affects dogs has yet to be established, the fruits and leaves still cause “severe vomiting and diarrhoea when swallowed,” according to the website Pet Poison Helpline.

Holly, number two

The next item on the list is holly, which is common during the winter but can induce “mouth irritation, drooling, gastrointestinal disturbance (such as vomiting), and diarrhoea” if consumed.

If a big amount of the leaf is consumed, dogs may exhibit “excessive head-shaking,” according to the website.

These toxins are known as saponins, methylxanthines, and cyanogens, and can be found in English, Japanese, and Chinese holly cultivars, according to Pet Poison Helpline.

3. Mistletoe is a type of mistletoe that grows in

The next plant to keep an eye on is mistletoe, which is associated with love, kisses, and affection. However, our four-legged friends, both cats and dogs, have a different story to tell.

“Mistletoe berries contain compounds that are hazardous to both dogs and cats, such as polysaccharides, alkaloids, and lectins. It might cause gastrointestinal irritation, such as vomiting and abdominal pain, when consumed in tiny amounts “According to the pet insurance experts.

This plant can cause “heart rate, low blood pressure, and incoordination” if eaten in high quantities.

There are various sorts, according to the Pet Poison Website: "Phoradendron serotinum (American variant) and Viscum album are two types of mistletoe that can be dangerous to pets (European variety). Polysaccharides, alkaloids, and lectins are found in the berries of this Christmas plant." Poinsettias are a type of poinsettia plant.