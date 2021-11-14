‘There Will Be Bloodshed,’ the Million MAGA March Turned Violent as Night Fell.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On a bright and beautiful Saturday in November, 11,000 Trump supporters arrived on Washington for a mash-up of the Million MAGA March, March to Trump, and Stop the Steal rallies. It was nowhere near a million people, and that, combined with what happened next—a conflict between protestors and counter-protestors—set the stage for practically everyone to focus on the wrong indicators as January 6 approached.

Thousands of people gathered at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue, just east of the White House, to demonstrate their support.