There is no “good explanation” for the mishandling of the Larry Nassar abuse case, according to FBI Director Chris Wray.

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized on Wednesday for the bureau’s handling of the sexual assault investigation of Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor.

Wray said the acts of the agents who made mistakes on the case were unforgivable when testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. One of the agents involved in the investigation was also sacked, according to the director.

Wray told senators that he “doesn’t have a good explanation for you” when asked how the apparent failures occurred while he was in charge.

He went on to say, “It’s totally shocking to me.” “It’s a complete shock to me. It contradicts everything we teach our employees, as well as everything I observe from the hundreds of agents who work these cases every day.”

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols, all members of the USA Gymnastics team, appeared before the committee on Wednesday. The four players, who have all previously spoken publicly about Nassar’s abuse, accused the FBI of turning a blind eye to their complaints.

Maroney stated, “They let a child molester to walk free for more than a year.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct in 2018 and is presently receiving a sentence ranging from 40 to 175 years in prison. In court, more than 150 women testified that he had sexually molested them.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.