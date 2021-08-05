There are voting discrepancies in 37 Texas counties, but not enough to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

According to the Associated Press, a statewide examination finds that 37 Texas counties have vote anomalies in the 2020 election, but not enough to affect President Joe Biden’s victory.

The examination was undertaken by University of Florida researchers across Texas’ 254 counties, and they discovered errors in both Republican and Democratic counties. According to the statistics, former President Donald Trump received 5,890,347 votes from the Texas secretary of state, but received an additional 223 votes. Meanwhile, Biden’s official total was 5,259,126 votes, but he received an additional 155 votes.

Keith Ingram, Texas’ elections director, told the Associated Press, “It’s not a tremendous number.” “Of course, we want everything to be exact, and we’re going to offer counties the tools to do that.”

Ingram said he was unaware of the differences until the Associated Press alerted him, and that Texas is working to upgrade its computer system so that county vote tallies may be automatically transmitted rather than filled in.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A group of Texas Republicans wants to audit the results of the 2020 election in only the state’s largest, predominantly Democratic counties. According to the experts, if they get their way, they’ll miss many of the realâ€”but minorâ€”errors in the state’s vote count.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence refuting the widely held Republican view that elections in Democratic areas are riddled with errors, anomalies, and mismanagement. While tally errors do occur, research suggests that they are usually random and tiny in scale, and do not benefit either party.

A number of votes from various candidates were added or deleted by election researchers at the University of Florida, with no skew toward one party or the other.

According to election experts, minor errors like the ones in Texas are rather typical. The inaccuracies in Texas are most likely the result of the state’s use of an antiquated computer system that requires counties to manually enter their counts, raising the possibility of errors when the wrong digit is typed.

They take on additional relevance, however, at a time when Trump supporters are clamoring for more inspection of Democratic election offices, such as in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton is one of the Republicans sponsoring legislation to audit the state’s. This is a condensed version of the information.