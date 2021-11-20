‘There are Too Many Guns in Our Society,’ says Kyle Rittenhouse, a lawyer.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, said only hours after his client was acquitted of charges related to fatal shootings in Kenosha last year that “too many people run around with firearms.”

Richards told CNN host Chris Cuomo on Friday, “I know people will go crazy when I say this—but there are too many guns in our society.”

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges in the August 25, 2020, gunshots that occurred during riots in the Wisconsin city that erupted two days after police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake.

During the protests, Rittenhouse was seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle, and the prosecution painted him as a vigilante.

Richards claimed it was in self-defense when Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

Cuomo questioned Richards if he thought current law made it “too easy to murder in self-defense” because there was “no obligation to retreat.”

“I think too many people run around with guns in our culture,” Richards said, admitting to owning handguns but not conceal carry. “I’m not going to carry a gun.” “I represent a lot of people who have legitimate concealed carry permits who get into it, pull the pistol, and then there are problems, whether they’re drunk or they use it to threaten someone.”

Richards told Cuomo Prime Time, “I wish our society wasn’t regarded as being so dangerous that people needed to equip themselves.”

He said, “I’m old enough when I recall you couldn’t carry a pistol.”

Richards said in the same interview that Rittenhouse wished “a hundred times over” that he hadn’t gone to Kenosha on the night of the tragic shootings, but that his client had no “regret for what he did that night under those circumstances.”

The acquittal sends a “awful message” that “armed civilians can walk up in any community, incite violence, and then exploit the risk they have created to justify shooting people,” according to Karen Bloom and John Huber, the parents of Huber, the second person shot.

The Rittenhouse trial had divided the country as well as exposed political divisions, with many Democrats denouncing the verdict and Republicans pressing on justice. This is a condensed version of the information.