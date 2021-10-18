There are no survivors from an Arizona plane crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are examining the circumstances surrounding a downed plane that was last seen southeast of Kitt Peak, Arizona on Sunday.

In a tweet, Tucson Police Air said they were assisting local air traffic controllers in the search for an overdue aircraft last sighted southeast of Kitt Peak. They stated they found the fallen plane and landed to look for survivors, but there were none, according to ABC15 on Sunday.

The police department did not provide any information about the plane’s location, however Whats Up Tucson, a local news outlet, stated on Twitter that the crash occurred near Arivaca Lake, southeast of Arivaca, Arizona.

There was no information about how many passengers were on board or what kind of plane it was.

An investigation is now underway.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the National Transportation Safety Board have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Plane crashes are common in Arizona. On October 2, a helicopter and a single-engine plane collided in mid-flight near Chandler, a Phoenix suburb, sending the helicopter crashing into the field and killing both passengers. The plane landed successfully, with no injuries to the flight instructor or student on board.

Chandler police stated the helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters and the plane was run by Flight Operations Academy, both flight schools.

A single-engine plane crashed in northern Arizona on September 22, killing the pilot and wounding the sole passenger. A dog on board also made it out alive.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office got a call from Page Airport that evening, reporting that a jet from San Martin, California, had crashed while on approach. Page is 242 miles north of Phoenix and just south of the Arizona-Utah state line.

The pilot, Jim Petersen, was identified as the pilot, and the passenger, Uta Petersen, was identified as the passenger. Uta Petersen was airlifted to a Utah hospital for treatment, while Jim Petersen’s body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two senior firefighters were killed in an aircraft crash in July while assessing a blaze near Wikieup. The fatal accident is likely to have been caused by severe weather. Fire pilot Matt Miller, 48, and air tactical group supervisor Jeff Piechura, 62, were both veteran firemen on board. Miller. This is a condensed version of the information.