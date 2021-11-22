There are no Republican elected officials on the whole West Coast.

On the entire West Coast of the United States, the last Republican holding a statewide elected office has resigned.

Kim Wyman, the Secretary of State of Washington, will be officially replaced on Monday when Democrat Steve Hobbs is inaugurated in.

Wyman left for a role as the election security lead for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Biden administration. Wyman, a lifelong Republican, has been a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded assertions that the 2020 election was rigged.

Hobbs, a former state senator, was appointed by Democratic Governor Jay Inslee to replace a Republican who had served in the position for more than 50 years. Five Republicans have served as Secretary of State in the last 15 elections.

The Washington State Republican Party called Inslee’s decision to select a Democrat to replace Wyman a “crass political move.”

“This choice is a blatant disservice to the voters, who elected an elections specialist and now have someone with little to no technical experience,” chairman Caleb Heimlich said. “It’s a shame Inslee put party politics ahead of voter trust in our political system.” Wyman said she had no remorse for her departure, which caused the position to change hands, and that she believes Hobbs would be a fair and impartial leader.

“If you’re going to go into this capacity, I think the party moniker is less relevant,” Wyman told Crosscut. “Inspiring confidence throughout the political spectrum, not just within your own party, is critical.” With Hobbs’ appointment as Secretary of State, the Democratic Party now has complete control of the coast.

Democrats now hold statewide elected positions in California, Oregon, and Washington, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer.

Democratic senators also represent all three states. Unsurprisingly, each state voted for now-President Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a margin of 25 points or more in last year’s election.

The West Coast has been riding a blue wave since the 1990s, when Democrats running for president have carried the region handily in every election cycle since Bill Clinton’s election. For the previous three decades, a Republican had won practically every presidential race there.

