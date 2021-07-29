Theodore McCarrick, a former United States Cardinal, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against minors.

McCarrick was dismissed from public ministry in 2018 after credible allegations that he sexually assaulted an altar boy in the 1970s. After a Vatican investigation proved McCarrick had sexually molested adults and children, Pope Francis defrocked him the following year.

“While I have no knowledge of any alleged abuse and believe in my innocence,” McCarrick stated in a statement in 2018, “I am grieved for the suffering the individual who brought the claims has had, as well as the disgrace such charges cause our people.”

The Vatican issued a 400-page report on previous allegations of sexual misconduct against McCarrick that spanned decades in November 2020.

McCarrick is the first cardinal in the United States to be charged with a sexual crime against a kid, according to Mitchell Garabedian, a well-known lawyer for church sexual abuse victims who is defending the man alleging McCarrick’s abuse.

“It takes an enormous amount of fortitude for a sexual assault victim to report having been sexually abused to authorities and proceed through the criminal procedure,” Garabedian wrote in an email. “Let the facts speak for themselves, apply the law, and reach a just conclusion.”

The Associated Press quoted McCarrick’s lawyer, Barry Coburn, as saying that they “look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom,” but declined to elaborate.

According to a court filing, the person told officers that McCarrick was a family friend who began abusing him when he was a toddler.

McCarrick allegedly molested the man while they were walking around the Wellesley College campus in 1974, where his brother’s wedding reception was being held. The guy claims McCarrick took him into a room and fondled him before telling him to “say three our dads and a Hail Mary, or one our father and three Hail Marys, so God may redeem you of your sins,” according to court documents.

