Theater Performers Reveal Stage Magic Secrets

A theater actor from New Jersey has exposed the “magic” behind the scenes of a production and demonstrated how it all works.

Caleb Duffy, a performer at the Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, New Jersey, has been offering people all over the world behind-the-scenes peeks through his TikTok videos.

Duffy recently shared video of co-performer Emily Cobb manually manipulating the “magic” behind Matilda’s production. Audience members are probably aware that Matilda’s object moving isn’t genuine, but how it’s accomplished isn’t so evident.

The first thought would be wires or strings, but in Duffy’s video, Cobb is seen hiding under the table, spinning the cup from underneath herself with a stick. The cup appeared to be moving on its own to the crowd, who couldn’t see Cobb.

She then turned to face the camera before grabbing and handing over the actors’ jackets from inside the table, which is actually a pommel horse covered in fabric.

She then went into the table and nestled herself in before being escorted off stage by other cast members, which was hilarious.

Cobb’s feet appeared to be hanging over the edge from the perspective of the video, prompting one TikTok user to write, “I guess they can see the feet.”

“The pommel horse it’s on has a flap that drops down to the floor in the front,” added Duffy, confirming that the feet were hidden. “I so much want to see how that appears from the audience,” wrote another person.

Other films provided by Duffy continue to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, including one with Cobb and other cast members. Three cast members crawl out of the stage curtain one by one, before lining up behind the table, in order to enter the stage without being noticed.

