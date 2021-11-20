The Woman Who ‘Ascertained’ the Election claimed that her family and pets had been threatened.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On Friday, November 20, four senior House members and 41 senators wrote to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, expressing concern that she had yet to declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner, nearly two weeks after news outlets declared him the winner. The letters stated that confirmation was necessary for government departments and agencies to publicly exchange information with the transition team, including sensitive information.

“Your failure to recognize Vice President Biden’s standing as President-elect may jeopardize the next administration’s ability to meet the needs of the American people in a moment of national emergency,” they said.

According to the 9/11 Commission Report, a delayed transition in the year 2000 was blamed for putting the US at higher danger in the run-up to 9/11 because it hindered George W. Bush’s capacity to designate national security experts.

“Right now, the mistake of not sharing information with the new administration is unconscionable,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan stated. “I believe it is detrimental to Donald Trump. It’s horrible for the Republican Party, the country, and our international reputation. It’s eroding the president’s authority.” Another source of worry was President Trump’s appointment of White House lawyer Trent J. Benishek as GSA general counsel less than a week before the election. This came after an executive order signed on September 2, 2020, which changed the order of succession within GSA, placing the general counsel as the fourth-in-line to undertake administrator duties. His man would be in command if the president fired the top three officials.

Everything appeared to be part of a nefarious scheme.

Outside of Washington, few people had heard of the General Services Administration. The GSA is a federal government organization that manages government buildings and real estate, as well as “acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government.” It was founded in 1949. The Presidential Transition Act of 1963 provided the GSA a larger role in transitions, allowing it to manage both the intricate process and the most routine but crucial chores, such as removing the incumbents from the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.