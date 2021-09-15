The Wisconsin Sheriff describes the quadruple homicide case as a “mystery” in which “everyone is a suspect.”

According to authorities, the motivation for a quadruple homicide in rural Wisconsin is a “mystery,” and they are still hunting for suspects.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd offered an update on the investigation.

A farmer in the town of Sheridan discovered four victims just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bygd. The victims were left in an SUV that had been abandoned about 50 yards into a cornfield that was still standing.

Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30 are the victims. Two of the victims were siblings, and the other two were supposedly dating. Authorities stated they were all from the Twin Cities area.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsies on all four victims on Monday. According to authorities, early examinations revealed that all of the victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect the victims were “randomly taken” to the cornfield, and that they were slain less than 24 hours before their remains were discovered, according to Bygd.

“After abandoning the SUV in the cornfield, we believe the suspect or suspects in this case left the area,” he stated. “As a result, we no longer have any concerns about the safety of nearby residents.”

Authorities claim that the suspect or suspects are not locals, but Bygd insists that “everyone is a suspect at this point.”

He stated, “We’re looking at everyone and every possibility.”

“That one’s a mystery,” the sheriff said when asked about a probable reason for the killings.

According to the sheriff, it’s unclear whether organized criminal activity or drugs were involved in the incident, however drugs didn’t appear to be a reason for the crime.

A second dark-colored SUV, according to authorities, may have been engaged in the event. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 715-232-1348.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information, but no comment was received before publishing.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are assisting the sheriff’s office. This is a condensed version of the information.