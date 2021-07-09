The Winning Word of Zaila Avant-garde at the Scripps Spelling Bee 2021 has been seen over 1 million times.

On Twitter, a video of Zaila Avant-garde, 14, reciting the letters of the winning word “Murraya” at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021 has gone viral.

At the time of reporting, footage of the pivotal moment had gained at least 1.6 million views on ESPN’s official Twitter account, the sports television station on which the competition was televised on Thursday.

Avant-garde is shown cautiously spelling out “Murraya,” smiling and dancing and twirling in delight as a competition official announces, “That is correct!” As a burst of confetti was sprayed over Avant-garde on stage, the audience could be heard cheering and clapping.

She is the first African American to win the 90-year-old tournament, as well as the first Black winner since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. At the time of publication, the post had over 66,000 likes and 20,000 retweets.

13-year-old The 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion is Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana.

The competition’s first African-American winner photo.

twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN

July 9, 2021 — ESPN (@espn)

Who is Zaila Avant-garde, and what does she do?

Avant-garde is a New Orleans native who, according to the Scripps National Spelling Bee website, is a “avid reader” who “showed a keen interest in words from a very early age.”

According to the organization’s website, in addition to being a spelling champion, the 14-year-old enjoys learning new things and is a basketball player who holds three Guinness World Records for basketball dribbling.

According to a 2020 article on the Guinness World Records website, they include the “most basketball bounces in 30 seconds (four basketballs)” with 307 bounces, the “most bounce juggles in one minute (four basketballs)” with 255 bounces, and the “most bounce juggles in one minute (three basketballs)” with 231 bounces.

Avant-garde has been dribbling since she was five years old, according to the story. After obtaining her first Guinness World Records book for her ninth birthday, she hoped to set the record for the “most bounce juggles in one minute (three basketballs).”

“I want to make it to the WNBA one day,” she says. According to a Guinness World Records article, Avant-garde once claimed, “Dribbling is just one component of my complete basketball skillset.”

Nobel Peace Prize recipient is one of her personal heroes. This is a condensed version of the information.