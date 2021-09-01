The widow of a COVID-killed unvaccinated police officer warns that the virus “will destroy you.”

While speaking at his funeral, the widow of a Florida police officer who died of COVID-19 pushed others to receive the vaccine.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Karen Weiskopf detailed how St. Petersburg officer Michael Weiskopf took a “risky decision” not to get vaccinated despite her best efforts to urge him to do so.

Michael Weiskopf, 52, died on August 27 from COVID-related complications. On August 31, a funeral service for him was held at The Coliseum, 535 4th Avenue North, at 1 p.m.

Karen Weiskopf said during the service regarding COVID-19, “I promise you, it’s grueling, hazardous, and it’ll destroy you.”

The Department of Health set up a tent in the parking lot of The Coliseum from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the funeral to offer immunizations. The decision to distribute immunizations was made as part of Michael Weiskopf’s widow’s wish to “do everything she can to urge” others to get their shots, according to St. Petersburg Police.

“Condolences to Ms. Weiskopf and [thank you]for urging people to obtain their COVID19 vaccines,” the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County tweeted after the funeral. @HealthyPinellas was honored to lend a hand in this endeavor.”

Following Michael Weiskopf’s death, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway claimed that several officers had elected to obtain the vaccine. Following a procession in Weiskopf’s honor, Holloway told the Tampa Bay Times that he had previously advised his cops to get vaccinated.

Holloway told the media gathering outside the vaccine tent in the parking lot, “If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your coworkers, do it for your family â€” but do it for someone.”

Local Rabbi Philip Weintraub advised officers to be vaccinated during the service, comparing not protecting yourself from the illness to not wearing protective gear on duty.

According to CW44 News At 10, he remarked, “You put on a vest and you wouldn’t walk into a risky situation without wearing a vest.” “Go get your vaccination.”

The officer, who joined the St. Petersburg Police Department in 2003 and was assigned to the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit, received tributes.

“Mike, my heart shattered in two the instant you left me… This is a condensed version of the information.