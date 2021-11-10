The White House supports a federal judge’s decision that Trump cannot prevent the release of the January 6 documents.

According to the Associated Press, the White House backed a federal judge who found that former President Donald Trump cannot stop the publication of information related to the January 6 Capitol brawl.

The decision to prevent Trump from preserving the records, said to White House spokesman Mike Gwin, “is consistent with what the president has already said” about the Capitol attack.

“A comprehensive accounting of the events of that day is vitally critical to ensuring that anything like that never happens again,” Gwin continued.

The records cannot be barred, according to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, since Congress has a strong public interest in getting them. The documents may provide insight into the former president’s conduct throughout the day’s events, which were mostly orchestrated by his loyalists.

“At heart, this is a dispute between a former and current President,” Chutkan said in her formal judgment statement, “and the Supreme Court has already made plain that the incumbent’s perspective is assigned greater weight in such situations.”

By November 12, the National Archives intends to hand over Trump’s records to the committee investigating the January 6 disturbance. Call records, speech drafts, and handwritten notes from former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are among the materials. According to the archives, they have collected “a draft presidential order on the question of election integrity,” which they intend to bring to the House committee.

Trump’s legal team intends to fight the judgment. On Twitter, former President Barack Obama’s spokeswoman, Taylor Budowich, said the former president “remains committed to defending the Constitution and the Office of the Presidency, and will be seeing this process through.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Chutkan also turned down a request for a preliminary injunction in the case. Despite Trump’s claims to the contrary, she emphasized that President Joe Biden had the ability to waive executive privilege over the records.

The lawsuit will almost certainly end up in front of the United States Supreme Court.

According to Chutkan, Trump “does not appreciate the deference accorded” to Biden’s judgment as the incumbent president. She cited examples of previous presidents failing to invoke executive privilege and scoffed at Trump’s assertion that executive privilege “exists in perpetuity.” She stated, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not the President.”

Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is a member of the House of Representatives. This is a condensed version of the information.