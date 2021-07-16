The White House feared Donald Trump would die of COVID because he was “very sick,” according to an author.

According to a journalist whose book covers the final days of President Donald Trump’s presidency, he was significantly sicker with COVID-19 than was previously revealed.

Michael Bender, a senior White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, said the former president’s condition after contracting the cancer in October 2020 was “worse than we realized,” though he did not believe the White House had plotted to keep his condition hidden.

Bender told Mediaite that “the Trump White House was just not designed in a way to… coordinate any kind of high-level strategizing to disguise what happened.” “It was Trump, and he wasn’t even talking to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about what was going on.

“I’m not sure how much he talked to the doctor about some of these things,” Bender stated, implying that there were many stories of when he tested positive.

On October 2, 2020, Trump tweeted that he and former first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID. He was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for observation later that day.

Trump had attended a fundraiser the day before at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf property. The event was nevertheless held, CBS said at the time, after the Trump team knew of adviser Hope Hicks’ positive test.

Following the ex-diagnosis, president’s Trump supporters who attended the ceremony were quarantined, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, Bender, the author of Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, said his sources told him Trump had tested positive before going to Bedminster, but he simply assumed it was a false positive test, as he had previously experienced.

“It’s inconceivable that he would endanger his own health and that of people around him as President of the United States, to say nothing of the contributors to travel to Bedminster,” Bender added. And there are many who argue that this is incorrect.”

Bender said Trump was “very unwell” after his diagnosis, but that he was “putting on airs as best he can to appear normal,” carrying his own suitcase to the hospital.

Trump’s condition, according to Bender, hit home with Trump’s crew when he arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.