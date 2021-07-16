The White House faces a new ethical headache as a result of the Hunter Biden art auction.

Hunter Biden’s decision to sell some of his artwork as an artist has prompted worries among ethics experts, who warn the lack of transparency surrounding future sales will certainly breed distrust among Americans.

President Joe Biden’s son is collaborating with Georges Bergès, the owner of two galleries in New York and Berlin. According to an Artnet interview published on Hunter Biden’s artist page on the Georges Bergès Gallery website last month, an exhibition of Hunter Biden’s work will open in New York this fall, with prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000.

Hunter Biden’s work is described as “photographic mix-media to abstract works on canvas, yupo paper, wood, and metal” on the Georges Bergès Gallery website, which includes images of several of his works.

According to the gallery, Hunter Biden’s work “incorporates oil, acrylic, ink, and the written word to produce a distinctively unique experience that has become characteristic Biden.”

Bergès will not reveal the identity of interested buyers with Hunter Biden or the president’s office, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

However, Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who previously worked as the White House’s chief ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush, believes that the lack of transparency regarding potential art buyers is an issue.

Painter told This website, “I’m not particularly thrilled about it, and I would have done it differently.” “Transparency is the guiding idea here. People don’t trust any organization in which things are kept hidden.”

When questioned about Hunter Biden’s blossoming career as an artist, Psaki described the plan to reporters during a July 9 news briefing. She cited his “right to pursue an artistic career” as an individual who is not a public official, and said a plan had been reached to ensure he may do so “within acceptable protections.”

“A professional gallerist will handle all discussions involving the sale of art and the fixing of pricing, keeping to the highest industry standards. And any offer that isn’t in the ordinary order of things would be rejected outright,” Psaki told reporters.

“The gallery will not disclose information about current or potential buyers. This is a condensed version of the information.