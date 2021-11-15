The White House denies tensions with Kamala Harris and dodges a question about her endorsement in 2024 and ’28.

After a report revealed tensions between her and the commander in chief, the White House is referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “important collaborator.”

President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris’ friendship is not in jeopardy, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The president chose the vice president to be his running partner because he believed she was exactly the kind of person you’d want by your side to help you lead the country,” Psaki told reporters. “She is an important collaborator. She is a fearless leader. She is a person who has taken on significant responsibilities.” According to CNN, a large number of people I