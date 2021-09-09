The White House defends Trump’s decision to fire holdovers from the military academy, citing the January 6 insurgency.

The White House is defending its decision to remove board members from the military service academies in the United States.

The Biden administration delivered letters to 18 Trump-appointed members of military academy boards on Wednesday, requesting that they resign or face termination by 6 p.m. All six members of the boards that oversee West Point, Annapolis, and the United States Air Force Academy were contacted.

On CNN’s New Day program on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that the request was not “personal.”

She told presenter John Berman, “This really gets back to what every president’s right is, which is to select folks they want because they agree with their views.”

“Of course, there are some members on these boards who have supported or stood by passively while their previous boss supported an insurgency,” Psaki later stated. That doesn’t sit well with us either…. However, it isn’t more complicated than the president, his Cabinet, and his staff wishing to nominate a new layer of people.”

Several holdovers, including high-profile personalities like Kellyanne Conway, Russell Vought, and Sean Spicer, have publicly stated that they will not resign.

On Twitter, Conway tweeted, “President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should.” An photograph of a letter she sent to Biden advising him that she would not be stepping down was included in the tweet.

Biden’s decision was “disappointing but understood given the need to divert from a news cycle that has you stuck in multiple self-inflicted crises and sinking poll numbers,” Conway wrote in the letter.

The administration’s proposal was likewise denied by Vought, the former head of the Office of Management and Budget.

“No,” Vought said on Twitter, holding up a copy of the resignation letter. “It’s a three-year term,” says the speaker.

According to Psaki, the administration is “confident” in its legal ability to select who will serve on these boards.

“No one is looking for a fight here,” she explained.

Regardless of political affiliation, appointees generally serve out their three-year tenure. The Biden administration, according to critics, is setting a dangerous precedent.

“To be honest, I find this entire act abhorrent and not at all in the spirit by which this Administration vowed to govern,” said Meaghan Mobbs, a member of the West Point Military Academy board of trustees. This is a condensed version of the information.