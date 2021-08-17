The White House Could Have Looked Like This in Five Different Ways.

The White House is a globally recognized emblem of American politics and the president’s official dwelling, but it could have looked substantially different than it does today.

Since John Adams moved into the incomplete building in 1800, the national monument in Washington, D.C. has been the home of every president.

After selecting the location the previous year, George Washington—who lay the cornerstone—held a contest for design proposals, construction on the home began in 1792.

According to a preserved document from The White House Historical Association, upon announcing the competition, Washington remarked that the future nation’s structures “should look beyond the present day in size, form, and elegance.”

The idea of Irish-born architect James Hoban was chosen in the competition, but Washington also examined five other proposals. According to HouseFresh, some of the original sketches have been saved in the Maryland Center for History and Culture’s archive.

The site collaborated with the center to bring these alternatives to life using cutting-edge technology, revealing the competing views for the first time how they would have appeared if they had been created.

Thomas Jefferson, a talented architect and Secretary of State at the time, submitted an anonymous sketch. Despite the fact that his design was not chosen, it appears he was thrilled with the structure, as The New York Times reported him saying the palace was “large enough for two emperors, one Pope, and the grand Lama.”

