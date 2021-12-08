The White House announces a harm reduction program as overdose deaths continue to rise.

With opioid-related drug overdoses at all-time highs, the White House is shifting its focus from punishment to treatment.

Overdosing is at an all-time high in the United States, thanks to a skewed supply and a lack of strong support networks.

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were 100,306 documented drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021, an average of 274 overdose deaths each day.

As a result, the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services launched the first-ever Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Harm Reduction grant program on Monday, which would provide $30 million to fund harm reduction initiatives around the country.

Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, told The Washington Newsday, “It’s about bringing folks forward in terms of phases of change.” “By connecting people to resources and support, it’s sowing valuable seeds that can make a difference and help them progress toward long-term recovery.” While overdose and addiction stigmas have long been associated with individual users in the United States, Dr. Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of the National Drug Policy Alliance’s Department of Research and Academic Engagement, believes the problem is much larger.

“It’s the drug supply, not their addictions, that kills people,” she told The Washington Newsday. “Addiction does not have to be fatal. This type of mortality is more likely when you’re using a dangerous drug supply.” Opioids were responsible for 75,673 deaths last year, accounting for nearly 75% of all overdose deaths.

Fentanyl is by far the most dangerous opioid. According to Vakharia, widespread usage of the substance began on the East Coast and quickly expanded across the country.

Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Substance Abuse, stated, “This drug is 50 times more potent than heroin.” “That implies you’ll only require 1/50 the amount of fentanyl you’d need with heroin.” “If I were still using narcotics like fentanyl today, I may be dead,” said Stephen DellaValle, who overcame his own addictions and previously served as president of the board of Turning Point New Jersey, the state’s best addiction treatment clinic.

He went on to say, “The stuff on the street today is so much stronger than it used to be.”

