The White House and the Kremlin are hoping for a Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva.

According to authorities, the White House and the Kremlin are seeking to schedule a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland next month.

According to one official involved with the preliminary planning, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, the possible host city, this week to finalize arrangements.

According to a second official, Mr. Biden’s first face-to-face encounter with Mr. Putin as president is now planned to take place in Geneva.

In the next days, an official statement was expected.

The summit would take place at the end of the year.