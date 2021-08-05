The White House and Nancy Pelosi point fingers over the end of the eviction moratorium.

After the COVID-19 moratorium expired over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is again urging the Biden White House to prolong a restriction on evictions for people who were unable to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all agree that the eviction issue is a great challenge to our country’s conscience,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues while the House was still in recess on Monday. “It is inconceivable that we would fail to intervene to prevent evictions.”

The White House said Congress must act and that the evection ban can’t be prolonged through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as it had been previously due to public health concerns, citing a US Supreme Court judgment that permitted the moratorium to continue through Saturday.

On Friday, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “The administration will work with leaders in Congress on various avenues to prolong the eviction moratorium to safeguard these vulnerable renters and their families.” “We recognize the significance of that.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from This Website on Pelosi’s latest plea on the administration to take action. Over the weekend, Pelosi’s staff sent out a tweet urging the White House to act.

House leadership has been chastised by progressive Democrats for allowing members to leave before the bill was passed. Pelosi also mentioned the Senate, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, as a potential roadblock to the bill’s approval.

According to a poll done by the United States Census Bureau last month, roughly 7.4 million people said they were behind on their rent. 3.6 million people said they were “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to be evicted in the next few months.

The Supreme Court verdict in June signaled that Congress must act, but some Democrats have grumbled that the Biden administration didn’t press the issue until the moratorium was about to expire. Before a collapse in negotiations, House leaders spent much of Friday attempting to reach an agreementâ€”first for a December extension, then for a mid-October extension. The chamber adjourned without acting for the regularly planned August recess, although members have been given a 24-hour notice to return. This is a condensed version of the information.