The Waukesha Christmas Parade killed the following people.

Police recognized the five people who killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy on Monday.

Virginia Sorenson, 79, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 52-year-old Jane Kulich, and 82-year-old Wilhelm Hospel were the victims. On the Waukesha Police Department’s Facebook page, the exact spelling of the victims’ names was revealed.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed the suspect’s identify as Darrell Brooks, 39, during the press conference. Brooks is being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to Thompson. Additional charges are pending, according to Thompson.

Brooks was involved in a domestic argument previous to driving through the procession, according to Thompson, but he fled the area before officers arrived. Thompson also stated during the news conference that the incident did not appear to be linked to terrorism.

At least 48 others were injured in the event, according to Thompson.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly remarked during the press conference that the city is a “tight community” and that the Christmas parade, which has been held for six decades, “become a site of a tragic tragedy.”

“Many were gravely hurt last night, and lives were lost in the middle of what was supposed to be a celebration,” Reilly added.

Brooks was detained on multiple offenses last week, according to online court records acquired by the Associated Press. After posting $1,000 bail, he was freed from jail on Friday.

Brooks’ bond was set unreasonably low, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm stated in a statement on Monday.

“In view of the severity of the recent accusations and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks, the State’s bail proposal in this case was unduly low,” Chisholm said in a statement. “The bond proposal in this case is inconsistent with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office’s approach to situations involving violent crime, as well as the defendant’s risk assessment prior to the setting of bail.” On Monday night at 5 p.m. local time, the city of Waukesha stated on Twitter that a prayer vigil will be conducted to remember people who were affected by the tragedy.

“A prayer vigil will be conducted at Cutler Park tonight at 5 p.m. The Waukesha Public Library will close at 4 p.m., so plan accordingly. This is a condensed version of the information.